Nebraska (17-9, 7-2) showcased a strong hitting performance on Sunday with a 9-5 win over Purdue (10-20, 4-4). The Huskers closed out the three-game series with a sweep, and improved to 8-0 at home.

Reece Eddins led the Huskers at the mound through five innings. Paul Tillotson, Colby Gomes and Shay Schanaman also saw action.

Aaron Palensky went 4-for-5 and sent a home run down the left field. Alex Henwood also sent one over the fence in the fifth inning, recording his first home run of the season. He also reached base four times.

Purdue answered back with a pair of home runs as well. Ryan Howe and Zac Fascia each hammered one over in the fourth and sixth inning. The Boilermaker's offensive push wasn't enough, as defensive errors cost them throughout the game.

