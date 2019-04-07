Nebraska gets the sweep in 9-5 win over Purdue
Nebraska (17-9, 7-2) showcased a strong hitting performance on Sunday with a 9-5 win over Purdue (10-20, 4-4). The Huskers closed out the three-game series with a sweep, and improved to 8-0 at home.
Reece Eddins led the Huskers at the mound through five innings. Paul Tillotson, Colby Gomes and Shay Schanaman also saw action.
Aaron Palensky went 4-for-5 and sent a home run down the left field. Alex Henwood also sent one over the fence in the fifth inning, recording his first home run of the season. He also reached base four times.
Purdue answered back with a pair of home runs as well. Ryan Howe and Zac Fascia each hammered one over in the fourth and sixth inning. The Boilermaker's offensive push wasn't enough, as defensive errors cost them throughout the game.
Dominant fourth inning
Just like Game 2 of the series, the Huskers strongest offensive production came in one inning.
Carter Cross stepped up to the plate with bases loaded, and reached on a fielders choice in the fourth inning. NU capitalized on a Purdue throwing error, which resulted in Henwood, Jaxon Hallmark and Angelo Altavilla all reaching home plate. Keegan Watson, Palensky and Roskam all added RBI's to give the Huskers an 8-3 lead at the end of the fourth inning.
Nebraska hit .206 as a team, and 11 batters saw the plate in the fourth inning.
Multiple Huskers see action
Eddins started the afternoon at the mound for the Huskers. The starter allowed four runs on six hits through five innings of play. He also recorded three strikeouts. Tillotson saw limited action in the sixth inning, and was relieved by Schanaman. Gomes finished off the day for the Huskers. Tillotson, Schanaman and Gomes allowed just one run through the final four innings.
What's next
Nebraska faces in-state rival Creighton (16-7) on Tuesday, April 9th at Hawks Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.