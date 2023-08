We are jumping ahead this week in our preseason look series. I am still waiting to hear back from Illinois, Iowa, and Ohio State's sites, but the Iowa one will likely be done as a podcast appearance on their Pod of Rosedale podcast next week.

That means our next team up is Nebraska, who is in year one under new coach Matt Rhule. We have Zack Carpenter of Inside Nebraska stopping by to talk about the Cornhuskers.