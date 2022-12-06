Nebraska DL Mosai Newsom enters transfer portal
Husker defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska confirmed.
Newsom, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Waverly, Iowa, spent the past four seasons with the Huskers and recorded a total of three tackles. He appeared in 10 games during his career — nine in 2022 and one in 2020. He played 83 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Newsom was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. He's the ninth scholarship player to enter the portal at Nebraska, and 12th overall.
An important note: Just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean that he must transfer. If a player explores his options, decides he wants to come back and the coaching staff wants him to come back, then he can rejoin his original program.
MORE TRANSFER PORTAL COVERAGE
>>> Nebraska Transfer Tracker to see all the Huskers’ movement
>>> Transfer Portal Main Page for all national Portal content
>>> Transfer Portal Message Board hosted on the national forums
>>> Transfer Tracker shows the latest activity in the Portal
>>> Transfer Ranking will be updated constantly throughout the open window