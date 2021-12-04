Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels declares for the NFL draft

Daniels becomes the fourth of the Huskers 2021 team captains that has declared for the 2022 draft or chose to leave NU.

The Dallas native announced on social media he will not be back at NU for a sixth season in 2022.

Tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will also enter the draft, while quarterback Adrian Martinez entered his name into the transfer portal this past Thursday.

Daniels played a career-high 365 snaps in 2021, despite battling through a late turf toe and shoulder injury. He saw just 11 snaps at Wisconsin and did not play vs. Iowa on Black Friday.

Daniels finished the season with 33 total tackles and two TFL's. Over his four-year career, he had 78 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in 43 games of action.

He saw 171 snaps in 2018, 189 in 2019, 177 in 2020 and 365 this past season. He played a career-high 51 snaps vs. Michigan.

He finished the 2021 season with a 62.4 overall grade on PFF. 16 of his tackles this year on PFF were graded as STOPs, meaning plays where the defense won the down.

Daniels older brother Darrion remains a member of the San Fransico 49ers and he's currently a part of their practice squad.