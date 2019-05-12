It was a hard fought rubber match on Sunday afternoon, as Nebraska (26-19, 13-8 Big Ten) defeated Arizona State 8-5 in the final game of the three-game series. It was the bats that helped the Huskers take Game 3 at Haymarket Park.

Reece Eddins led the Huskers through six innings before being relieved by Mike Waldron. Shay Schanaman checked in during the top of the eighth inning.

NU got things going defensively in the top of the first inning.

Luke Roskam and Alex Henwood connected and caught two runners stealing. Jaxon Hallmark snagged one in center field for a quick three-out inning.

Cam Chick gave the Huskers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a homer to right field, and his third of the season.

An ASU run in the top of the second inning silenced Hawks Field.

Lyle Lin sent one over the right field fence to tie up the game 1-1. Drew Swift’s RBI single to right field plated one runner. An Eddins’ walk with bases loaded plated one more. The Sun Devils led 3-1 headed into the bottom of the second inning.

The Huskers gained momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Schwellenbach broke the 3-3 tie and reached home on a wild pitch. Hallmark earned his second homerun this spring, and plated two runners. NU held a 7-3 lead entering the sixth inning.

Lin looked to help the Sun Devils in the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run, and his second of the game to cut the Husker lead 7-5.

It wasn’t enough.

Angelo Altavilla provided an insurance run for the Huskers in the bottom of the eighth inning. He brought in Aaron Palensky, giving NU its eighth run of the game.