Inside Nebraska has confirmed Husker defensive back Tamon Lynum has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Lynum spent the past four seasons at Nebraska and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder played in 23 career games and made one start at corner, which came in 2023. He posted a career-high 12 tackles with one sack and two forced fumbles this past season.

Lynum becomes the third Husker scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.

Lynum, a former three-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Orlando (Fla.) Evans, recorded a total of 14 tackles, two forced fumbles, one tackle for loss and one sack during his Husker career.

“At the end of spring, I was really honest with him, I told him how I felt about him and how I saw the trajectory of his career, and he’s been attacking it,” Nebraska DBs coach Evan Cooper said last July. “I expect him to compete to get into games, to play, to start. Those spots, they’re open. So hopefully he’ll show up when it comes time to compete, but he’s been working his tail off.”

Lynum played a career-high 117 snaps in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus. Lynum's 2022 campaign came to an early end after the fourth game due to an injury.

Lynum spent most of his 2023 season backing up starters Quinton Newsome, Tommi Hill and Malcolm Hartzog. He played a season-high 43 snaps against Michigan and then 23 against Northwestern, where he had a season-high three tackles.