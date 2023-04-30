Nebraska freshman Jalil Martin has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed with Inside Nebraska.

Martin, a three-star signee out of Kenwood (Chicago) High School last recruiting cycle, is the sixth member of Nebraska's 2022 class to enter the portal since December: LB Ernest Hausmann (Michigan), DB Jaeden Gould (Syracuse), WR Decoldest Crawford (Louisiana Tech), WR Victor Jones Jr. (Liberty) and QB Richard Torres (TBD).

Martin is the 11th Husker to enter the portal during the April 15-30 transfer window, and he is the team's third defensive back to do so. His departure cuts the Huskers down to 18 scholarship defensive backs (10 safeties, eight cornerbacks) and 89 total scholarships.

QB Casey Thompson

QB Logan Smothers

QB Richard Torres

WR Alante Brown

WR Shawn Hardy II

WR Victor Jones Jr.

TE James Carnie

DL Stephon Wynn Jr.

DB Braxton Clark

DB Jalil Martin

DB Noa Pola-Gates

Martin, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, was heading into his second season in Lincoln as a redshirt freshman. He came to the Huskers as the No. 13-ranked player in Illinois and the No. 40-ranked safety in the 2022 class. He was a raw athlete with good physical traits, but he had to tack on some real muscle and weight during his first year with the program.

He was injured for much of his true freshman season, not playing a single snap before becoming medically cleared for practice in November. He then entered the offseason fully healthy, and he was given a gray jersey early in spring ball. The jersey marked him as a player who Matt Rhule and the new staff wanted to try out on both sides of the ball as the Huskers had him practice at defensive back and receiver.

Martin was a track athlete in high school, and there figured to be some promise because of that background and Rhule's love of track athletes that he can mold into valuable pieces on the football field.

Martin remains a highly intriguing prospect who can bring that valuable athletic and physical skillset to the table. But he will now be looking to do that elsewhere.

