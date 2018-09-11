Ticker
Nebraska connections lead to commit from LHP Ethan Bradford

Ethan Bradford's velocity on his fastball picked up markedly over the summer.
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

The Husker baseball program recently added a new Class of 2019 commitment from border state left-handed pitcher Ethan Bradford. And they were tipped off about him by a friend of Nebraska volunteer ...

