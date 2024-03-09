Nebraska baseball dropped Game 1 on Friday of a three-game home series against South Alabama, suffering its worst margin of defeat (11-3) of the young season by allowing four home runs to the Jaguars.

Game 2 on Saturday was, well, pretty much the exact opposite of that.

The Huskers put together the dictionary definition of a "bounce back game" on Saturday, answering the Jags' four Friday homers with four home runs of their own in Game 2 to back up yet another gem from top starter Brett Sears and take the win, 13-2. Nebraska's big day on both sides has set the table for a series-deciding Game 3 on Sunday (12:05 p.m. CT) as the Huskers will look to clinch their third consecutive series victory to begin the year.

Sears drove the bus in the Huskers' Game 2 win with a fourth consecutive quality start. He allowed two earned runs on just four hits with no walks allowed and seven strikeouts across eight strong innings of work. He apparently appreciated the nickname Inside Nebraska gave him last week and is evidently doing his best to make sure that nickname sticks as "Seven Sears" has now fired exactly seven strikeouts in all four of his starts.

He got the job done with eye-popping efficiency, using just 88 total pitches to move his record to 2-0 this year.

Sears has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball so far this season. He now has 28 strikeouts, is allowing just a .119 opponent batting average and has surrendered just five total earned runs and two walks across 25.1 innings in his four starts. He entered Saturday's game as one of just five starting pitchers in Division I this season with 17-plus innings pitched, 21-plus strikeouts, three or fewer earned runs and less than three walks.

Sears' Saturday counterpart – South Alabama LHP Cam Hill – had been cruising early this season as well, having allowed just four runs (two earned) on 12 hits with 13 strikeouts and just two walks across 16 innings in his first three starts. The Huskers, however, knocked around the southpaw, tuning him up for seven runs (all earned) on eight hits and one walk across Hill's five innings pitched.

Perhaps most impressive of all the Huskers' offensive stats on Saturday?

It may not be the 13 total runs or the four homers. It may not be the 16 team hits or the .421 team batting average.

Arguably the most impressive was the Huskers' zero strikeouts over the first five innings against Hill. He's not necessarily a "strikeout pitcher" but the Huskers' ability to avoid the punchouts helped them build a 6-1 lead through five. They finished with four strikeouts at the plate with two of them coming in the bottom of the eighth after having built a 13-2 lead.

The Huskers (8-4) have now won seven of their past nine games dating back to the Feb. 22 series opener against Grand Canyon while the Jags (11-4) have now been winners in seven of their last 11 games since Feb. 21.