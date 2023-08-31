The Nebraska volleyball program and Husker athletics accomplished the massive goal that was set in February when Volleyball Day in Nebraska was first announced.

A world record was broken Wednesday night as 92,003 spectators showed up to watch No. 5 Nebraska take on Omaha inside Memorial Stadium.

That figure set the world record for the most attendance at a women's sporting event by eclipsing the mark of 91,553 fans that filed into Camp Nou Stadium in May of 2022 to watch Barcelona and Wolfsburg compete in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

It also shattered NCAA Volleyball attendance records. The all-time record — which includes postseason and regular season — was 18,755 when Wisconsin won its first national championship over Nebraska in 2021. The Huskers set a regular season record of 15,797 last season at the CHI Health Center when NU and Creighton faced off. That was soon broken by the Badgers who hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in front of 16,833.

With the record fully entrenched, Nebraska has been involved in nine of the 10 highest attended matches in NCAA history.

