Nebraska basketball to face Auburn in Atlanta

Nebraska’s 2021-22 schedule is quickly coming into shape, and another intriguing non-conference matchup was added to the slate on Wednesday.

Multiple sources have confirmed to HuskerOnline.com NU has locked in a neutral site game vs. Auburn at State Farm Arena (home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks) in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 11.

An official announcement on the matchup is expected soon.

Along with a trip to North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and home games vs. Creighton and Kansas State, NU now has four high-major opponents on its n