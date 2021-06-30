Nebraska basketball to face Auburn in Atlanta
Nebraska’s 2021-22 schedule is quickly coming into shape, and another intriguing non-conference matchup was added to the slate on Wednesday.
Multiple sources have confirmed to HuskerOnline.com NU has locked in a neutral site game vs. Auburn at State Farm Arena (home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks) in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 11.
An official announcement on the matchup is expected soon.
Along with a trip to North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and home games vs. Creighton and Kansas State, NU now has four high-major opponents on its n
Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Nebraska and Auburn will be part of a quadruple-header event. Other games included will be LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky, and Clemson vs. Drake.
The game will be part of the second annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event.
The Tigers are coming off a disappointing performance last season where they finished 13-14 overall and 7-11 in the SEC. But an impressive roster overhaul by head coach Bruce Pearl has AU back in the national conversation this year.
Auburn added 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler, Georgia guard K.D. Johnson (13.5 points per game), Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green Jr. (15.8 ppg, 5.0 apg), and College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper.
They all join 2021 five-star Jabari Smith, the highest-ranked recruit in the program’s history, and returner Allen Flanigan, who turned down an early jump to the NBA after averaging 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 2.9 apg last year.
As a result, the Tigers recently moved up to No. 19 in CBS Sports’ 2021-22 preseason rankings.