 Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Southern
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Southern

Nebraska is looking for its first back-to-back wins of the season when it plays host to Southern today.
Nebraska is looking for its first back-to-back wins of the season when it plays host to Southern today. (USA Today)
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) vs Southern Jaguars (1-3)

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 - 3 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: WatchESPN

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Alonzo Verge Jr.

6-3/164

Sr.

Posted 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 4 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in 21 minutes vs. Idaho State,

Bryce McGowens

6-7/179

Fr.

Finished with six points, a team-high seven boards, three assists, a block, and a steal vs. ISU.

Keon Edwards

6-7/204

Fr.

Made first-career start last time out vs. Idaho State. Had 2 points on 1-of-1 shooting in 15 minutes of action.

Lat Mayen

6-9/217

Jr.

Had 8 points with two made 3-pointers, three rebounds, and 2 turnovers in 18 minutes vs. ISU.

Derrick Walker

6-9/239

Jr.

Tied his career high with 14 points vs. Idaho State, going 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-5 from the FT line.

Southern projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

P.J. Byrd

6-1/175

Jr.

Averages 9.5 points and 3.3 assists per game. Had 12 points and 9 assists in a win over Tulane.

Jayden Saddler

6-1/195

Sr.

Preseason second-team All-SWAC selection averaging a team-high 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Tyrone Lyons

6-7/190

Jr.

Second-leading scorer at 11.3 ppg who also averages 5.3 rpg and 1.3 spg.

Terrell Williams

6-6/200

So.

Averages 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and a team-high 1.8 steals per game.

Damien Sears

6-7/245

Sr.

Scoring 3.3 ppg while leading the team with 8.0 rpg along with 1.5 spg.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Keep the ball moving

Nebraska didn't do anything flashy in its win over Idaho State on Friday night. All the Huskers did was play the way they were supposed to on offense.

It's no coincidence that, after sputtering to start the year, NU made it a point to pass the ball around and ended up with a season-high 18 assists on 31 made baskets.

Nebraska shot 54.4 percent from the field as a team and had nine different players score in the victory. The Huskers have averaged 16.5 assists per game in the last two outings after averaging just 8.0 in the first two games.

The ball must continue to move like that for the Huskers to be the type of offensive team they're capable of this season.

2. Limit the turnovers

Maybe the one area that Southern could cause Nebraska problems is with its aggressive on-ball defense and ability to force turnovers.

The Jaguars rank 40th nationally in defensive turnover percentage (24.5) and 51st in defensive steal percentage (12.7).

The good news for NU has markedly improved its ball security so far this season. The Huskers currently rank fourth in the Big Ten at 9.8 turnovers per game after ranking last in the conference last year at 14.1.

They've gone from 205th to 13th nationally in turnover percentage (13.2) this season.

3. Give Kobe his minutes

Since finally making his season debut midway through the first half against Creighton, Nebraska played some of its best offense when Kobe Webster was on the floor.

In fact, the Huskers are a whopping +33 in his 52 total minutes played this year.

Over his last eight games dating back to the end of last season, Webster has averaged 13.0 points on 46-percent shooting with 2.5 assists per game.

In his two outings this season, he is averaging 13.5 ppg with seven assists and zero turnovers.

Even if he's not going to start, Nebraska needs to get Webster in the game early and often and let him continue to quarterback the offense.

QUOTABLE

“It keeps you locked in. You feel like you are a part of the game. Even if we are not knocking down shots, we are moving the ball and getting good shots. Shots are going to fall because energy finds the ball.”
— Freshman guard C.J. Wilcher on the importance of ball movement on offense.

PREDICTION

Nebraska 81, Southern 60

Robin's season record: 2-2

vs. the spread: 3-1

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}