Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Ohio State

Started the final 16 games of last season after being suspended for the first 11. Scored 5.4 ppg and ranked second on the team with 4.8 rpg.

Also started all 27 games in first season at NU. Averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.

Nebraska's first five-star recruit of the Rivals era (2002-present). Won 2021 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and was named to the Jordan Brand Classic team.

Started all 27 games for Nebraska last season. Averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game and led team with 38 steals.

Fifth-year senior and graduate transfer who averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game last season at Arizona State. Won the 2019-20 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Ranks 4th in the conference in scoring at 19.3 ppg while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

Averaging 8.3 points on 56.5% shooting and ranks second on the team with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Scoring 12.6 points per game and is shooting nearly 50% from the field. Scored 35 in the first meeting vs. Nebraska.

Averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and a team-high 3.2 assists per game. Had 16 point and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers in OSU's win over Nebraska on Jan. 2.

1. Stay in rhythm

Nebraska is coming off arguably its best offensive performance of the Fred Hoiberg era last time out at Penn State.

The Huskers went crazy in State College, shooting 58% from the field and hitting 12 3-pointers at a 65% clip along with 14 assists.

Everything was working for NU on Sunday night, and it has to find a way to carry over at least some of that offensive rhythm into tonight.

A big part of Nebraska's success in that win was that it finally hit shots, but so many of those makes resulted from excellent ball movement and flow in the halfcourt.

The Huskers might not be able to replicate that unconscious shooting performance. Still, they proved they were capable of running a significantly more functional and competent offense than what we've seen much of this season.

2. Keep battling in the paint

Another reason why Nebraska was so successful against Penn State because it beat the Nittany Lions at their biggest strength.

Despite going up against one of the top rebounding teams in the Big Ten and the conference's second-leading rebounder in John Harrar, the Huskers ended up dominating the boards 34-22 overall and 10-6 on the offensive glass.

NU will face another daunting challenge in the paint tonight at Ohio State, so that effort from Sunday night must continue.

The Buckeyes boast a formidable frontcourt, led by former first-team all-conference forward E.J. Liddell. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound junior ranks fourth in the league with 19.3 points per game and leads OSU in rebounds (7.5) and blocks 2.5).

But Ohio State also features Zed Key (6-8, 245) and Kyle Young (6-8, 225), who combine to average 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

3. Bryce bests Branham

The two frontrunners for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor will go head-to-head for the second time this season when Nebraska's Bryce McGowens takes on Ohio State's Malaki Branham.

McGowens has been playing his best basketball of the season, and he currently leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring (16.9 ppg) and ranks in the top three in both rebounds (5.3, 2nd) and assists (1.5, 3rd).

Branham might not have as impressive of overall numbers, but he's been as good as any freshman in the conference over the past couple of weeks.

The 6-5 guard is second on his team with 12.5 ppg and has averaged a whopping 23.3 points over the last four outings. That includes a 31-point performance at Illinois, which helped him win the latest Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Branham was the difference in the Buckeyes' 87-79 overtime win in Lincoln earlier this season, as he went off for a career-high 35 points with six made 3-pointers. McGowens scored a team-high 18, but it wasn't enough.