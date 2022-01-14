Nebraska Basketball Game Day: No. 7 Purdue

Averaging 13.6 points per game on 67-percent shooting from the field/ Had 14 points vs. Illinois for his fifth-straight game in double figures.

Had 6 points and 6 rebounds while hitting both of his 3-pointers in the loss to Illinois.

Averaging 7.9 points per game. Had 8 points and was 2-of-3 from behind the arc vs. Illinois.

Leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring (15.9 ppg) and is second in rebounding (5.6 rpg). Had 19 points and 6 boards vs. Illinois.

Finished with 14 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 5 turnovers in the loss to No. 25 Illinois.

Averaging 14.9 points per game on 71% shooting along with 7.4 rebounds per game.

Leads team at 16.2 points per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 44% from 3-point range.

Scoring 11.3 points per game while shooting 42% from 3-point range and leading the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Averages 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 60% from the field.

1. Make every possession count

There isn't a more efficient offense in all of college basketball right now than Purdue, which comes in ranked No. 1 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency with 124.0 points scored per 100 possessions.

On the other side, Nebraska ranked 183rd at 103.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Boilermakers are so good offensively because they make shots at an absolutely elite level. They lead the country in effective field goal percentage (59.2), are third in 3-point percentage (40.8), and ninth in 2-point percentage (57.7).

Purdue also rarely turns the ball over, doesn't get its shots blocked, ranks 30th nationally in free-throw rate (37.2), and is eighth in offensive rebounding percentage (38.9).

In other words, there isn't an area offensively where Matt Painter's team can't beat you, and the more chances you give the Boilermakers, the more they will make you pay.

2. Keep battling in the post

Nebraska just went up against one of the most physically dominant big men in the country in Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.

Now the Huskers must try and match up with literally the largest challenge it will face all season in Purdue's Zach Edey.

At 7-foot-4, 295 points, Edey is as big as they come in the low post, and he's developed his game to make him far more than just a massive frame. He's currently averaging 14.9 points per game on a whopping 71% shooting from the field, meaning when he gets the ball near the rim, it's going in more often than not.

But it's not just a matter of battling Edey in the paint. Purdue also features another player on the midseason Wooden Award watch list in its frontcourt with Trevion Williams.

A first-team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American last season, Williams comes off the bench and averages 13.5 ppg while leading the team with 8.8 rebounds per game.

As mentioned, the Boilermakers surround that duo with one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the game. Nebraska will once again have to pick its poison defensively, but it won't stand a chance if it lets Edey and Williams take over down low.

3. Stay aggressive on offense

One of the best ways to make up for such a significant disadvantage in the post is by making Purdue's bigs have to watch from the bench with foul trouble.

Nebraska had the right approach last time out against Cockburn and Illinois, as it made it a point to attack the rim as much as ever and not settle for a bunch of low-percentage 3-pointers.

Part of it had to do with how the Illini defended the perimeter, but the Huskers shot a season-low 12 3-pointers in the loss. Instead, they got the ball in the paint early and often and had Cockburn out of the game with four fouls with four minutes to go in regulation.

Purdue has two elite big men to worry about, so that strategy will be a little more difficult tonight. But NU must continue to force the issue at the basket and make the Boilermakers defend without fouling.