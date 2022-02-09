Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Minnesota

Shooting 68.1% from the floor this season. Could become the 7th Husker ever to shoot at least 60% from the field for a season.

Averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals against Michigan and Northwestern to earn his second-straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

Averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past five games since returning from injury.

Finished with a team-high six assists in the loss to Northwestern, his highest total since Jan. 11.

Transfer from George Washington who leads team in scoring (16.9 ppg) while shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Played 2019-20 season at Minnesota before transferring to College of Charleston last season. Came back to UM this year and is scoring 16.7 ppg while leading team with 4.2 apg, 1.7 spg, and 53 3-pointers.

1. Stay together

This season has been a disaster for Nebraska, but the past week took the tumult to a new level following Saturday's embarrassing home loss to Northwestern.

After hardly putting up any resistance in a 24-point defeat to the Wildcats, fan unrest reached a boiling point, and head coach Fred Hoiberg got an earful from disgruntled fans on his monthly radio show on Monday.

Hoiberg said afterward that the Huskers had two good practices on Monday and Tuesday. But practicing hard doesn't mean anything if NU goes out and lays another egg at home against a fellow Big Ten bottom-feeder.

A win over Minnesota in itself isn't going to change the narrative of this season whatsoever. But it would be a massive shot of positivity in the arm of a team desperate for something - anything - to feel good about right now.

According to KenPom, tonight is NU's highest remaining chance for victory for the rest of the season at 39%. Nebraska has to find a way to pull together, fight for 40 minutes, and finally get a win.

2. Be ready to fight

Hoiberg was reluctant even to mention it during his preview press conference on Tuesday, but he said Nebraska responded from the Northwestern loss with two strong practices on Monday and Tuesday.

Again, Hoiberg immediately followed by saying good practices don't mean anything when they don't translate into wins. But the sessions were encouraging nonetheless because, unlike against Northwestern, NU's players showed plenty of fight.

It even got to the point at times where Hoiberg said the practices got "a little chippy" because of how competitive and intense the players were.

The Huskers will need to bring all of that same intensity and fire tonight against a Minnesota team that, while maybe low on talent, has battled with every team on its schedule this season.

If Nebraska tries to go through the motions as it did against Northwestern, the Golden Gophers will punish NU with pure hustle, determination, and want-to.

3. Win the 3-point line

Minnesota is far from the most dynamic offensive team in the Big Ten, but it does three key things very well that continuously keep it competitive.

The Gophers don't turn the ball over, ranking sixth nationally in offensive turnover percentage (14.1).

They also win the 3-point line on both ends of the floor more often than not.

Minnesota ranks in the top 50 nationally in both 3-point percentage (36.4%, 49th) and defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%, 47th).

On offense, Jamison Battle and Payton Willis are by far the biggest threats from behind the arc, as they have combined to make 100 of UM's 151 threes this season.

Defensively, the Gophers have held opponents to an average of just 6.4 made 3-pointers per game. Nebraska comes in averaging just over that at 7.0 per contest.

The Huskers were atrocious with their defensive perimeter rotations and close-outs on shooters against Northwestern. The Wildcats capitalized with hitting 13 threes and outscoring NU by 18 from behind the arc.

If that happens again, you can go ahead and mark this one as an 11th straight loss.