Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Creighton

Averaging 5.5 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds. Had 7 points and 8 boards in the win over Sam Houston State.

Made season debut vs. SHSU and went 0-for-4 shooting (all 3-pointers) with a turnover in 18 minutes.

Named Big Ten Freshman of the week after leading the conference in scoring at 27.5 ppg over the first week of the season.

Scoring 8.5 ppg on the year and hauled in a career-high eight rebounds in the win over Sam Houston State.

Averaging 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals through first two games. Has also attempted 36 shots in 66 minutes played.

The No. 50 overall prospect in the 2021 class, he's the highest-rated recruit of the Greg McDermott era. Averages 9.0 ppg and 6.5 rpg.

Former Duke transfer who leads team in scoring at 16.5 ppg while also hauling in 7.5 rpg.

1. Win in transition

Fred Hoiberg has coached against Creighton twice since arriving at Nebraska, and both meetings saw the Bluejays take the game over with huge runs en route to lopsided blowouts.

The common theme Hoiberg saw between the 40-9 run in 2019 and the 30-8 run in 2020 was that CU got the Huskers scrambling to play catchup in transition on both ends of the floor.

When NU wasn't turning the ball over, like it did a season-high 25 times in last year's meeting, it was rushing offensive possessions and forcing bad looks way too early in the shot clock.

The Bluejays would then take those steals and defensive rebounds and beat Nebraska to the other end for easy fastbreak points.

It's no secret that Creighton wants to push the pace from the opening tip. While NU also likes to play with tempo, Hoiberg said it would be critical that his team didn't "get shocked" by the Bluejays' speed and transition game.

2. Make the simple plays

The key to Nebraska's offense has become pretty clear after just two regular-season games.

When the Huskers pass the basketball and have a good flow in the halfcourt, they're capable of executing at an elite level.

When the ball sticks in the hands of its guards, and it turns into a one-on-one game on every possession, NU can look downright awful.

It starts with Alonzo Verge Jr., who has put up impressive individual numbers at a highly inefficient rate. He's still adjusting to being a full-time point guard, but Verge showed how good he could be in that role in the exhibition win over Colorado.

It's not just on him, but Verge is so critical to making this offense work. If he can settle down, make the simple plays, and find open teammates, NU can score in bunches.

3. Feed off the atmosphere

It's been 1,075 days since the last time Creighton played Nebraska in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

For those that may have forgotten, that ended in a dominating 94-75 blowout victory that was a Husker celebration from start to finish.

This is a 6 p.m. tip on a Tuesday night in November, but that won't stop NU fans from coming out to PBA in droves.

No player on the Huskers' roster has played in the Nebraska-Creighton rivalry with fans in the stands, let alone in their home arena.

As guys like junior guard Trey McGowens said, they've gotten a pretty good idea of the rivalry's significance in the state. But this is a deal where they won't truly know what it's all about until they experience it for themselves.

Nebraska has proven to be a bit of a front-runner this season. When things go their way, the Huskers can get rolling in a hurry and play with almost anyone. They have to embrace the crowd's energy from the jump and feed off its emotion and fire.

A brand-new Creighton team will be playing in its first true road environment in only its third game together. The hornet's nest PBA could potentially become might be the biggest X-factor of all.