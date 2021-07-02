 Nebraska basketball adds final non-conference game vs. Western Illinois
2021-07-02

Nebraska basketball adds final non-conference game vs. Western Illinois

Nebraska's 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule is now officially complete, as a source close to the situation confirmed that the Huskers added a final game to the slate on Friday.

NU will open the regular season against Western Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Current Nebraska guard Kobe Webster (left) defends former NU guard Thomas Allen during the Huskers' last meeting vs. Western Illinois in 2018.
Current Nebraska guard Kobe Webster (left) defends former NU guard Thomas Allen during the Huskers' last meeting vs. Western Illinois in 2018. (Huskers.com)

This will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Nebraska and WIU, with the Huskers holding a 6-0 series lead.

The most recent matchup came in 2018 when current NU senior guard Kobe Webster and Leathernecks lost 73-49 in Lincoln. Webster, who transferred to Nebraska in 2020, had just three points on 1-of-9 shooting and three turnovers before fouling out after 25 minutes.

Western Illinois is coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign where it finished 7-15 overall and 5-9 in the Summit League.

Here is a look at NU's complete non-conference schedule:

*NOTE: The Big Ten will also once again play two conference games in early December - one home, one away -- played around the Big Ten football championship weekend of Dec. 3-5.

2021-22 Nebraska non-conference schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION EVENT

10/28

Peru State

PBA

Exhibition

10/31

Colorado

PBA

Charity exhibition

11/9

Western Illinois

PBA

11/12

Sam Houston State

PBA


11/16

Creighton

PBA

Gavitt Games

11/19

Idaho State

PBA

11/21

Southern

PBA

Nebraska MTE

11/23

Tennessee State

PBA

Nebraska MTE

11/27

South Dakota

PBA

Nebraska MTE

12/1

at North Carolina State

PNC Arena
(Raleigh, N.C.)

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

12/11

Auburn

State Farm Arena
(Atlanta, Ga.)

Holiday Hoopsgiving

12/19

Kansas State

PBA

12/22

Kennesaw State

PBA
