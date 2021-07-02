Nebraska basketball adds final non-conference game vs. Western Illinois

NU will open the regular season against Western Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska's 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule is now officially complete, as a source close to the situation confirmed that the Huskers added a final game to the slate on Friday.

This will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Nebraska and WIU, with the Huskers holding a 6-0 series lead.

The most recent matchup came in 2018 when current NU senior guard Kobe Webster and Leathernecks lost 73-49 in Lincoln. Webster, who transferred to Nebraska in 2020, had just three points on 1-of-9 shooting and three turnovers before fouling out after 25 minutes.

Western Illinois is coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign where it finished 7-15 overall and 5-9 in the Summit League.

Here is a look at NU's complete non-conference schedule:

*NOTE: The Big Ten will also once again play two conference games in early December - one home, one away -- played around the Big Ten football championship weekend of Dec. 3-5.