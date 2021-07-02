Nebraska basketball adds final non-conference game vs. Western Illinois
Nebraska's 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule is now officially complete, as a source close to the situation confirmed that the Huskers added a final game to the slate on Friday.
NU will open the regular season against Western Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Nebraska and WIU, with the Huskers holding a 6-0 series lead.
The most recent matchup came in 2018 when current NU senior guard Kobe Webster and Leathernecks lost 73-49 in Lincoln. Webster, who transferred to Nebraska in 2020, had just three points on 1-of-9 shooting and three turnovers before fouling out after 25 minutes.
Western Illinois is coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign where it finished 7-15 overall and 5-9 in the Summit League.
Here is a look at NU's complete non-conference schedule:
*NOTE: The Big Ten will also once again play two conference games in early December - one home, one away -- played around the Big Ten football championship weekend of Dec. 3-5.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|EVENT
|
10/28
|
Peru State
|
PBA
|
Exhibition
|
10/31
|
Colorado
|
PBA
|
Charity exhibition
|
11/9
|
Western Illinois
|
PBA
|
11/12
|
Sam Houston State
|
PBA
|
|
11/16
|
Creighton
|
PBA
|
Gavitt Games
|
11/19
|
Idaho State
|
PBA
|
11/21
|
Southern
|
PBA
|
Nebraska MTE
|
11/23
|
Tennessee State
|
PBA
|
Nebraska MTE
|
11/27
|
South Dakota
|
PBA
|
Nebraska MTE
|
12/1
|
at North Carolina State
|
PNC Arena
|
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
|
12/11
|
Auburn
|
State Farm Arena
|
Holiday Hoopsgiving
|
12/19
|
Kansas State
|
PBA
|
12/22
|
Kennesaw State
|
PBA