Nebraska baseball will play Omaha instead of Long Beach State

Husker baseball will play Omaha in lieu of Long Beach State on March 13 and 14 in a home-and-home series.

Sunday's game will begin at 3 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha and then both teams will travel to Lincoln for the Huskers' first home game of the season, which starts on Monday at 1 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska's three-game series against Long Beach State was canceled due to weather and field conditions.

The release said fans will receive a refund for any ticket purchased for the series with the Dirtbags. Anyone who wants to buy tickets for Monday's home opener, including season ticket holders, need to purchase tickets at huskers.com beginning on Monday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

Nebraska plays Kansas State on Wednesday, March 9 at 4 p.m. which was pushed back a day due to weather and travel conditions on the Wildcats' end. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on Huskers Radio Network and at Huskers.com.

After the series against Omaha, the Huskers will have a quick turnaround as they play New Mexico State on Tuesday, March 15 at 6:35 p.m. and take on the Aggies against on Wednesday, March 16 at 1:35 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

With the updated schedule, Nebraska will play games on four consecutive days, take Thursday, March 17 off and then host Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in a three-game series starting on Friday, March 18.

NU is hoping to pick up momentum as they started the season 4-7 as they won three of their last four games in a series at the University of Texas at Arlington against UT Arlington and Northwestern State.