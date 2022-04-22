Nebraska baseball fails to overcome early deficit, loses 8-7 to Indiana

It's another one-score loss for Nebraska baseball.

The Huskers (14-22) fell behind early to the Indiana Hoosiers (15-22) and couldn't finish another ninth-inning rally. A three-run homer from Brice Matthews drew Nebraska within one, but it wasn't enough as the Huskers fell 8-7.

Nebraska went quietly against Hoosier starter Jack Perkins in the top of the first. Two strikeouts and a ground out was all the Huskers could manage. Shay Schanaman toed the rubber for the Nebraska and tallied two quick outs in the bottom half. But Indiana brought five to the plate with two outs and smashed a pair of doubles to claim a 1-0 lead after the initial inning.

The Huskers got the leadoff man on in the second with Max Anderson’s infield hit but Perkins was there to stymie Nebraska once again. The Huskers stranded a Hoosier with the help of a fielder’s choice at third base to hold Indiana off the scoreboard. That momentum couldn’t help the bats in an empty top of the third for the Huskers and it didn’t carry over to the defensive end either.

It began with two major Husker miscues.

First it was an error from Matthews at second base and then Schanaman plunked Indiana's Matthew Ellis on a 0-2 pitch to put two on. It didn’t take long for the Hoosiers to capitalize. A single from Brock TIbbits and a double from Carter Mathison scored a run each. A sacrifice fly from Tyler Doanes added another run and Indiana led 4-0 through three.

Indiana stranded another duo of Nebraska runners in the fourth and piled on at the plate in the home half of the frame. Back-to-back singles from leadoff hitter Bobby Whalen and Hunter Jessee set the table for freshman Josh Pyne’s three-RBI slam to stretch the Hoosier lead to 7-0.

The Huskers broke through in the seventh.

Griffin Everitt drove in the first Nebraska run of the game with a single up the middle to score Cam Chick. With runners on first and second, Max Anderson walloped his fourth home run of the season to score three runs and cut the Hoosier advantage to 7-4.

Indiana countered with a two-out triple from Doanes to stabilize momentum and take a 8-4 lead to the eighth. Neither team scored in the penultimate inning and Nebraska entered the ninth down four.

The Huskers started strong with singles from Everitt and Garrett Anglim. Josh Caron dug in and worked a 3-2 count only to pop out in foul territory for the second out. Matthews stepped up next and blasted a ball for a three-run homer to make it 8-7 but Leighton Banjoff went down looking and the game was over.

It was Nebraska's ninth one-run loss of the season and the 12th loss by two runs or less. In six of the nine run losses, the Huskers have either had the tying run on base or at the plate.







