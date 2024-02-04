It still feels a bit amazing (though that may be too strong of a word) to think that Nebraska could still be involved with a high-level recruit this late in the game and with the numbers Matt Rhule’s team is bringing into the program. And yet, despite us sitting here three days out from Wednesday’s signing day and despite the Huskers having just brought in a second straight big haul of 28 freshmen, here we are with Keona Wilhite.

Wilhite, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound four-star defensive end out of Arizona powerhouse Salpointe Catholic (the same program that once housed star RB Bijan Robinson, among others), remains in play. Not just in play, but trending up.