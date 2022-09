After a dismal 45-42 loss to Sun Belt conference foe Georgia Southern on Saturday night, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced the firing of head coach Scott Frost effectively immediately after an early Sunday morning meeting with the former Nebraska quarterback.

Frost never found a footing with his former team, struggling to a 16-31 record including 10 straight losses in one-score games. Mickey Joseph will step in to serve as interim head coach, becoming the first Black head coach in Nebraska history.

Frost's firing triggered many reactions from current and former players, alumni and even some administration.

That includes the current President of the University System, Ted Carter, who issued a statement in a series of tweets soon after the announcement.