The Nebraska basketball program added guard Jarron "Boogie" Coleman out of the transfer portal on Sunday. He entered the portal on Aug. 1.

Coleman, an Indianapolis native who played for former Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis last season, was a second-team All-MAC selection in 2022-23 when he averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on a team that finished 20-12. Coleman spent the first three seasons of his college basketball career at Ball State, then transferred to Missouri for one season (2021-22). He returned to Ball State for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Coleman spent a total of four seasons at Ball State and one at Missouri. He enters the Husker program as a graduate transfer immediately eligible with one season left to play.

During his lone season at Missouri, Coleman played in 31 games with 21 starts. He averaged 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019-20 at Ball State, Coleman was the MAC Freshman of the Year after averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists.

Coleman is a career 34-percent 3-point shooter and 72-percent free-throw shooter. Last season with Ball State, Coleman shot 35 percent from 3 and 77 at the free-throw line.

Nebraska had one scholarship remaining following the recent addition of big Matar Diop before the team departed for its trip to Spain a couple weeks ago. While on the trip, though, guard Ahron Ulis, a transfer from Iowa who was expected to be the team’s point guard heading into this season, was charged with "tampering with records" by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating sports gambling at Iowa and Iowa State.

With Ulis' future as a Husker now up in the air, the addition of Coleman gives Nebraska another veteran guard with size and ball-handling experience. As a redshirt freshman, Coleman started 25 of the 31 games he played at point guard.

As of right now, Nebraska does not have an open scholarship available, as the 13 spots are filled. More news on the Ulis situation will likely come from the Husker program in the near future, however, which could open another scholarship if Ulis isn't allowed to play.

Here's the current breakdown of the scholarship distribution chart: