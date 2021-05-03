 HuskerOnline - Nebraska adds Sept. 4 home game in Lincoln
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 13:05:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska adds Sept. 4 home game in Lincoln

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

It's been a process, the Nebraska football team has found a way to rework their 2021 schedule to play a home game in Lincoln on Sept. 4.

Originally Week 1 was set to be an open date to compensate for NU's scheduled trip to Ireland the week before, but with the game no longer overseas, school officials worked feverishly to get a contest in Lincoln that weekend.

The Huskers will open with FCS foe Fordham, and eliminated Southeast Louisana off their schedule on Nov. 13. Fordham plays in the Patriot League and played a shortened spring season, posting a 2-1 record with victories over Colgate and Bucknell.

"We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. "It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early-season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.

"We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process."

That now gives the Big Red two open dates over the final six weeks of the season, as the Huskers will play eight consecutive weeks before their first bye on Oct. 23.

Nebraska and Southeastern Louisiana will continue discussions about the possibility of re-scheduling the previously scheduled 2021 game in a later season according to a school release.

With the completion of the home schedule, Nebraska football season ticket holders will receive season ticket renewal information this week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9uZWJyYXNrYS1hZGRzLXNlcHQtNC1ob21lLWdhbWUtaW4tbGlu Y29sbj95cHRyPXlhaG9vP3NyYz1yc3MiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbmVicmFza2Eucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuZWJyYXNrYS1hZGRzLXNlcHQtNC1ob21lLWdhbWUt aW4tbGluY29sbiUzRnlwdHIlM0R5YWhvbyUzRnNyYyUzRHJzcyZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTIxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==