Nebraska adds Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy

After a weekend official visit to Lincoln with his family, former four-star Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy picked the Huskers over an offer from Oklahoma.

Many people questioned the idea of being able to convince two high-profile transfer portal quarterbacks to come to Lincoln, but the Huskers have successfully done it.

"They were telling me I could just come in there and compete with the rest of the quarterbacks and that they've got some good talent coming in," Purdy told HuskerOnline on Sunday. "I've known Coach Whipple for a couple years now.

"He recruited me in high school and once I hit the portal he started recruiting me as well. So, we have a pretty good relationship."

He will join former four-star Texas quarterback Casey Thompson in Lincoln, and compete for the starting job in 2022 under new Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Thompson comes to NU with two years to play two, while Purdy has four years to play four. It's an ideal set-up for Whipple to have two fresh arms to work with, along with current scholarship quarterbacks Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres.

All five scholarship quarterbacks are also now on campus, as spring practice opens up on Feb. 28, with the Red-White spring game taking place on Apr. 9.

While at Florida State, Purdy was Mike Norvell's hand-picked quarterback in the class of 2020, as they dropped now Georgia Tech signal-caller Jeff Sims in favor of him. Before committing to Norvell at FSU, Purdy was originally a Louisville recruit.

Purdy suffered a collarbone injury in 2020 during Fall Camp at Florida State, but still returned to the field that year and saw 102 snaps of action completing 27-of-53 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 78 yards.

In 2021, Purdy saw 17 snaps vs. UMass and appeared to be in a position to see time later in the season. He instead surprisingly entered the transfer portal on Nov. 4.

The one real common connection for Purdy to Nebraska was Whipple. Not only has Whipple already recruited him, he too is from the Phoenix area. Whipple keeps his permanent residence in Scottsdale. Purdy played his high school football in nearby Gilbert.

Whipple targeted Purdy while at Pittsburgh, and in fact conducted an in-home visit with him after he interviewed with Scott Frost for the offensive coordinator job on Dec. 5. He was announced at NU's new OC on Dec. 8.

Purdy is also the younger brother of former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, who recently declared for the NFL draft after a successful career in Ames under head coach Matt Campbell.