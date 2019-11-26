Nebraska adds a commitment from LB Jamoi Hodge
Nebraska added two Junior College defenders to its 2020 class Tuesday night. Independence (Kan.) Community College linebacker Jamoi Hodge announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers after taking ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news