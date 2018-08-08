From the moment Tre Neal’s unexpected transfer from Central Florida to Nebraska first surfaced, most immediately assumed he was coming to Lincoln to shake up the depth chart at safety.

The progression of the secondary coming out of spring ball clearly wasn’t up to the liking of head coach Scott Frost and his staff, so when the opportunity arose to add a graduate transfer with 26 games and 18 starts under his belt in their defense, Neal’s addition was a no-brainer.

Through his first five fall camp practices as a Husker, Neal has proven to be exactly the asset his coaches had hoped.

“We’ve already kind of seen it,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said of Neal’s impact on the defense. “He knows the answers to the questions. A lot of times the way I teach is I present them with a problem, I let the problem occur, and then we give them a solution.

“He knows the answers to the questions a lot, so a lot of times already those kids have been able to make a new call - we haven’t even put it in yet, but Tre’s kind of told them, ‘Hey, this is what’s going to happen. Here’s what we’re going to do.’

“Having him in the room has allowed the teaching at safety and corner to rise to a higher level, and he also knows what we expect from practice, so he can guide them in the drills and different segments.”

With senior leader Aaron Williams still working his way back from a shoulder injury, Neal has already seen extensive practice reps at safety this fall despite only arriving on campus just before the start of camp.

Neal’s influence has gone well beyond just helping the influx of new faces in Nebraska’s defensive backfield, too. Even veterans like senior Antonio Reed say the Atlanta native has been an invaluable resource as the transition to Chinander’s defense continues this fall.

“Tre’s pretty smart,” Reed said. “When he came to practice he was right there helping all the DBs on the side. The defense is still fairly new to everybody, so he’s just been helping everybody who has any questions or any problems. He’s always there to help.”