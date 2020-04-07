News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 16:00:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Nate's Take: Can the Huskers land T.J. Bollers?

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

2021 Rivals100 linebacker T.J. Bollers out of Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana released a top six that includes Wisconsin, Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Alabama and Cal.The 6-foot-3, 240-pound...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}