Nate Clouse returns to join Inside Nebraska team

A little over a year ago my life seemed to imitate a scenario I had covered countless times covering recruiting for as long as I had.

On the surface, it seemed like I was a happy commit and things couldn’t be better. Then, without warning, there was a decommitment. A splitting of ways. There was plenty of speculation over what happened and why, but there was nothing but silence.

Now, I find myself in a similar situation. Similar in the sense that my life is somewhat imitating recruiting once again. However, this time instead of it being a “respect my decision, no interviews” type of situation it’s more along the lines of, “I’d like to thank all my family, friends, fans and everyone that always believed in me. With that being said, I’m committing to Inside Nebraska of the Rivals.com Network.”

Yes, I’m here to say that I am coming back to contribute to the site and be a part of the greatest message board community in the country once again. I will have more details on my exact role soon, but I wanted you all to know that you’ll be seeing and hearing from me once again from this point forward.

I’ve been working at Hudl full time as an Account Executive for about 10 months now and that will not change. I love my job and the transition from being a Recruiting Analyst to working at Hudl has been about as smooth as it could have been. That’s why when I was presented with the opportunity to come back to Rivals, and this site specifically, I didn’t just blindly agree.

However, after meeting with Zack Carpenter and getting to know more about him and his vision for this site it became a no-brainer for me. Zack checked off all the boxes I was looking for. He’s a young, hard-working person that already has a lot of valuable experience. It also became immediately clear to me that Zack was not going to be coming in here looking to simply keep things status quo. He’s an ambitious guy with big plans.

Perhaps the biggest thing that impressed me about Zack, though, was that he values people and he values treating people the right way. I think that’s something all Nebraskans and Husker fans can appreciate. Each one of you reading this right now is an important piece of this site and the community that has been created here over the years. You are a passionate fan, not just a handle on a message board or simply a dollar sign and Zack gets that.

Long story short, I could not be more excited to be back and involved with the site and community that I spent over nine years with. I hope you’re excited to have me.