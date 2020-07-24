HuskerOnline - Nadab Joseph commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nadab Joseph commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?
Nebraska landed a big late addition to its 2020 recruiting class with the commitment of Nadab Joseph.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back out of Independence (Kan.) C.C. announced his commitment via social media on Friday evening. The four-star prospect committed to the Big Red over offers from Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia and several others.
Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Joseph means for the Huskers.
1. The Huskers have once again added a huge late addition to its recruiting class right before the season is set to get underway with mini-camps and fall camp just around the corner. Last year it was Jahkeem Green out of Highland C.C. and this year it's cornerback Nadab Joseph out of Independence C.C. You have to tip your hat to the role JUCO recruiting coordinator Ryan Held played in this, but especially what defensive backs coach Travis Fisher did in locking this thing up for Nebraska.
2. Joseph is considered the top overall defensive back in the JUCO ranks for the 2020 class. Nebraska also signed the top overall JUCO wide receiver in the nation in Omar Manning. That means NU landed two of the top three JUCO players in its 2020 class. They are both players that should be making an instant impact in Lincoln.
3. There was a point in Joseph's recruitment where he could have gone anywhere in the nation. Coming out of high school he had pretty much every offer under the sun. He had been committed to Alabama before flipping to Georgia right before the December signing period. He was not academically eligible so he then went the JUCO route. It looked as if he was not going to qualify once again, but NU kept tabs on him and it paid off in a big way when he ended up making it.
4. At nearly 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, Joseph is a prototype corner for most coaches. He has superior height and length and was clocked in the low 4.4's at Alabama's summer camp coming out of high school. He's at his best when lined up in press coverage using his long arms to make it difficult for receivers to even get off the line.
5. Joseph has very good cover skills for as big as he is. Watching him, at his size, kind of reminds me some of former 5-star cornerback Zack Bowman when he was coming out of JUCO. There's no question Joseph should be able to come in and make an immediate impact on Nebraska's defense. The biggest question may be how exactly will they use him as he's an extremely versatile athlete. Joseph should be a 3-for-3 player at Nebraska.
6. Not only is Joseph big, he's not afraid to use his size to his advantage. He's a physical player that will hit you. The Huskers will be able to utilize his size, speed and physicality in countless ways within its defense.
7. The addition of Joseph means the Huskers landed seven Florida natives in its 2020 recruiting class. Of course, two of them (Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois) are no longer with the team, but that's still an incredible haul for the Big Red. Especially when you consider that most of them were very highly recruited, including by most of the big in-state programs. Travis Fisher played a huge role in making that happen with the large majority of them.