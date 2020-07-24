HuskerOnline - Nadab Joseph commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska landed a big late addition to its 2020 recruiting class with the commitment of Nadab Joseph. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back out of Independence (Kan.) C.C. announced his commitment via social media on Friday evening. The four-star prospect committed to the Big Red over offers from Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia and several others. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Joseph means for the Huskers.

Top JUCO cornerback Nadab Joseph committed to Nebraska on Friday.

1. The Huskers have once again added a huge late addition to its recruiting class right before the season is set to get underway with mini-camps and fall camp just around the corner. Last year it was Jahkeem Green out of Highland C.C. and this year it's cornerback Nadab Joseph out of Independence C.C. You have to tip your hat to the role JUCO recruiting coordinator Ryan Held played in this, but especially what defensive backs coach Travis Fisher did in locking this thing up for Nebraska. 2. Joseph is considered the top overall defensive back in the JUCO ranks for the 2020 class. Nebraska also signed the top overall JUCO wide receiver in the nation in Omar Manning. That means NU landed two of the top three JUCO players in its 2020 class. They are both players that should be making an instant impact in Lincoln. 3. There was a point in Joseph's recruitment where he could have gone anywhere in the nation. Coming out of high school he had pretty much every offer under the sun. He had been committed to Alabama before flipping to Georgia right before the December signing period. He was not academically eligible so he then went the JUCO route. It looked as if he was not going to qualify once again, but NU kept tabs on him and it paid off in a big way when he ended up making it.