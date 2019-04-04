As Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg travels the country to re-recruit current players and signees while also getting a jump on new targets, another priority task on his to-do list is finish out his coaching staff.

With only one full-time assistant currently on board in Matt Abdelmassih, the Huskers still have two full-time assistant coach spots to fill as well several other non-coaching positions.

On his monthly radio show with the Husker Sports Network on Thursday night, athletic director Bill Moos said he expected Hoiberg's coaching staff should be completed by Monday or Tuesday of next week.

"I know we got (Hoiberg) right on the road and making sure we are securing the signees, the commits; those are very, very good athletes..." Moos said. "So he's working on that as he's still trying to assemble a staff. He and Matt - Matt is key in that area (recruiting) and was a great hire right out of the shoot. So I would say first part of next week we should have an entire staff put together."

Moos also hinted that Hoiberg could opt to utilize some of the four open scholarships for 2019 on traditional transfers that would have to sit out next season. Moos said that was the formula Hoiberg used at Iowa State.

"You look back at how he built the Iowa State program, he had a handful of transfers sitting out that very first year that were dominating in practice but could not be on the court during the games," Moos said. "That may very well be the case here. We don't know, it's too early. But that roster will look very good and it'll be more than sufficient this coming year, I'm guessing, and it'll look very good in the years to come."

Moos later said he talked with Hoiberg earlier today and the coach said he’s “in hot pursuit” of a top-level defensive assistant coach. They recognize the importance of having a strong defensive identity to go along with Hoiberg's offensive system.

"I know that in talking to him earlier today, he's in hot pursuit of a top defensive coach, just like a football program needing a top defensive coordinator," Moos said. "Especially when your head coach might be more in tune with the offense and better known for the offense."