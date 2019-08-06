A player who has always had the physical tools to make an impact, Miller has thrived with that continuity ever since. Now he’s pushing for a starting job at inside linebacker this fall.

For the first time in his career, the junior linebacker was heading into a new season playing the same position with the same position coach, the same defensive coordinator, and working under the same defensive scheme.

When he took the field for Nebraska’s first spring football practice back in March, Collin Miller had a realization.

“I think this was my first year where you come out for spring ball and it’s the same scheme, same coaches, everything like that,” Miller said. “It’s not like, ‘let’s dip our toe in the water because we don’t know the coaches and we don’t know the scheme.’

“It’s ‘we trust Coach (Scott) Frost, we trust Coach Chins (Erik Chinander), we trust everybody that they’re going to make their play.' Instead of not knowing what to do and getting scared, it’s you make a mistake, you learn from it, and you go back out and keep flying around.”

After finally settling in at one position at inside ‘backer last season, the Fishers, Ind., native saw action in 10 games, playing 64 total snaps, and finished with a career-high 17 tackles.

But, according to his coaches, Miller – who’s now up to 6-3, 245 - has made about as significant of a jump over the course of the offseason as any player at his position.

“One guy I think is playing really well right now is Collin Miller,” Chinander said. “I think his explosiveness – maybe it’s understanding (the defense) better, but he looks bigger and stronger and faster.”

It remains to be seen whether Miller will be able to beat out junior Will Honas for the starting spot next to senior Mohamed Barry, but given how thin the Huskers are at inside linebacker, he’s going to see the field early and often regardless.

In the meantime, Miller plans to not only continue his physical development, but also to soak up as much information he possibly can from mentors Barry and position coach Barrett Ruud.

“I met with Coach Ruud a lot, where you can learn from his experience in the League and he can show you a lot of things about your feet, your hands, how you move laterally,” Miller said. “Coming out last year, I wasn’t too comfortable, wasn’t feeling like I was fitting in. But now I am.

“Meeting with Mohamed Barry … just following his footsteps and him teaching me what to do the right way, it’s just awesome. Having a guy like Mohamed to look up to, he’s a senior, and he’s got one last ride and he wants to bring everybody along.”