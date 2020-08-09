Millard West RHP Corbin Hawkins accepts walk-on offer from Nebraska
The Nebraska baseball program continues to add arms to their future to pitching staff, this time of the walk-on variety in right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins.The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Millard West p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news