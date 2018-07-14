HuskerOnline.com

Tim Miles and the Nebraska basketball program made two in-state offers in one day on Saturday.

The Huskers made offers to both 2019 Omaha Creighton Prep forward Akol Arop and 2020 Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams.

It's the first time we've seen Nebraska make a run of in-state offers like this arguably since the early 2000's. NU also has already made an offer to 2021 Bellevue West point guard Chucky Hepburn back on May 29.