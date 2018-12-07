Miles, Huskers not shying from pressure of Creighton rivalry
You don’t have to tell Tim Miles about what the annual in-state rivalry game with Creighton means to Nebraska’s fan base.
The seventh-year NU coach hears about it seemingly every day, all year round. He even gets presented with Bluejay golf balls when he’s on the course during the offseason.
Miles is also very aware of his history against Creighton and its head coach, Greg McDermott. The Huskers have lost all seven of their meetings with CU since Miles took over in 2011, and going back to previous coaching stops, he’s now 0-14 against McDermott in his career.
In previous years Miles would try to downplay the rivalry and paint it as more of a friendly competition between two coaches. On Friday, though, Miles was as blunt as ever in discussing not only what Saturday’s 5 p.m. home tip vs. the Bluejays meant for his program, but also him personally.
“Yeah, I haven’t beat them,” Miles said. “I haven’t beat them, so I need to beat them, right? And I won’t be happy until I beat them 14 straight.”
“I think we all accept it as a big game. I do, certainly,” Miles added. “I haven’t had any success against McDermott and we haven’t beaten Creighton yet, so it obviously means a lot. You try and say it doesn’t mean as much as the last game or the next game, but when you’re in it, it means everything. You don’t sleep – you don’t get raccoon eyes because you want them.”
It’s not just Miles who gets constant reminders of how important the Creighton rivalry is for the fan base.
“I get a lot of people that are like, ‘I don’t even care how you guys do (this season), just beat Creighton,’” said junior forward Isaiah Roby.
Roby said the players talked after Thursday’s practice about what Saturday’s game meant for their program and their season.
“James (Palmer) said, ‘We’ve got to win this for Coach Miles.’” Roby said. “Then Isaac (Copeland) said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to win this for Glynn (Watson), too. This is Glynn’s last go at Creighton.’ Then I think Thomas (Allen) was like, ‘We’ve got to win it for us.’ We all want to beat Creighton.”
As if the stakes weren’t high enough, Nebraska's disappointing performance in its road loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night made the Creighton game even more critical in terms of regaining the trust of a nervous fan base.
Miles said he’s definitely heard some of the fan grumblings since the loss, but as far as he was concerned, he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“It means they care,” Miles said. “Listen, if the fan base is happy because we played tough at Minnesota, we’ve got the wrong fans. They need to be saying, ‘This bum. What’s he doing? Why are we still stuck with him?’ When a coach is there long enough, it really does become what you can’t do or don’t do as opposed to who you are and what you do well. That goes with the territory. So if there’s a grumble, yeah, I’m glad they are, because that means they care.
“I’m not happy either. Guess who’s not happy either? Kari Johnson (Miles’ wife) back at the house. ‘Why aren’t you calling timeout?’ Like, I’m getting the business from the dog. You should get that. I think it’s great, and I want to beat Creighton… (The fans) care, and that’s what matters most. That’s what’s great about our Husker fans, and I want to come through for them – more than just once.”
Fastbreak
***Miles admitted that he was “slow to change ball-screen defenses” on Minnesota’s Amir Coffey, who went off for 32 points and shot 17 free throws vs. NU on Wednesday night. Particularly, not switching to the 1-3-1 zone defense that has been so successful for the Huskers.
He said part of the reason was wanting to avoid getting Roby and Copeland in further foul trouble, but it was also because the players were vocal about not wanting to change their defensive approach during the game.
“That’s what I’ve struggled with, because I know I they were worried about fouls, and I probably blame myself for (saying), ‘OK, I got you. Let’s just stay with what we’re in then.’ … I think that’s where I probably blame myself, but I trust these guys.”
***Miles said this Creighton team was similar to the other McDermott squads he’d face that they still ran a dynamic offensive scheme and had high-caliber players operating it. He pointed to sophomore guards Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitchell Ballock have picked up the playmaker roles this year and still have a stable of athletic bigs.
***Miles said Creighton’s ability to shoot 3-pointers and run transition offense at an “elite” level that forces everyone to adjust what they do defensively, including a Nebraska team that has been as good at defending the perimeter as anyone.
“You have to be able to consider Plan A, Plan B, C, D, and keep going down the line,” Miles said.
***Palmer leads the team with 17.4 points per game, but he’s doing so while shooting just 38.3 percent from the field and 23.2 percent from 3-point range. Miles said overall he hasn’t been upset with the number or type of shots Palmer has taken, but there are still some decisions he wants his All-Big Ten senior to correct.
“My only quarrel is when he takes a shot too far out or too early in the half-court set,” Miles said. “Even in transition, those are shots he works on a regular basis… If you don’t land on or in front of the 3-point line (after a 3-point shot), it’s a deep three. If you’re shooting the way a couple of those guys are shooting right now, there’s no reason for you to take a deep three; get as close as you can.
“James can shoot them. His numbers in practice are good enough to allow him to shoot them, but you’ve got to have shot discipline.”
***Miles said he was as surprised as anyone with how well Brady Heiman played in the loss to Minnesota. The true freshman finished with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting with five rebounds and a blocked shot in 15 minutes of work.
“I liked him (when NU offered), but I’ve been very impressed with him…” Miles said. “He’s going to get more run. Right now we’ve got him running with the scout team because we want him to have reps against the top guys. I think that’s more important that he gets all these reps against the top guys rather than one-third or half the reps against the scout guys…
“The amount of basketball knowledge he’s able to go and execute is pretty remarkable when you talk about trying to acclimate while running the other team’s offense. I’m really proud of him, and I can’t say enough about him. He’s just a really smart player, and I think he’s going to be really productive for us. He already is.”
***Roby said he made it a point to step up his aggressiveness offensively against Minnesota, admitting that he hadn’t been playing up to his expectations so far this season, let alone the lofty bar set for him by media and fans.
“I haven’t really been able to play that well for my standards this year yet, not just because I don’t score a lot, but I haven’t really been rebounding that well,” Roby said. “I want to affect the game as much as I can, and I feel like I can do that by scoring, rebounding, defense, all that stuff. For me, it was just me trying to go out there and make a statement.”
***Roby said the players are expecting a raucous atmosphere at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, and while it should provide an excellent home-court advantage, they know they can’t get caught up in the atmosphere.
“I think that comes with preparation, for one,” Roby said. “Staying in the moment, not getting too heated, not getting too excited about stuff. If you get up, not getting too complacent because they’re a team that can erase a lead fast. We’ve just got to stay in the moment, treat every possession like it’s for the game, and just stay in the moment; that’s the biggest thing for us. Because it’s going to be awesome; it’s going to be an awesome environment. It’s going to be loud in there, and we’ve just got to keep our composure and stay in the moment.”