You don’t have to tell Tim Miles about what the annual in-state rivalry game with Creighton means to Nebraska’s fan base.

The seventh-year NU coach hears about it seemingly every day, all year round. He even gets presented with Bluejay golf balls when he’s on the course during the offseason.

Miles is also very aware of his history against Creighton and its head coach, Greg McDermott. The Huskers have lost all seven of their meetings with CU since Miles took over in 2011, and going back to previous coaching stops, he’s now 0-14 against McDermott in his career.

In previous years Miles would try to downplay the rivalry and paint it as more of a friendly competition between two coaches. On Friday, though, Miles was as blunt as ever in discussing not only what Saturday’s 5 p.m. home tip vs. the Bluejays meant for his program, but also him personally.

“Yeah, I haven’t beat them,” Miles said. “I haven’t beat them, so I need to beat them, right? And I won’t be happy until I beat them 14 straight.”

“I think we all accept it as a big game. I do, certainly,” Miles added. “I haven’t had any success against McDermott and we haven’t beaten Creighton yet, so it obviously means a lot. You try and say it doesn’t mean as much as the last game or the next game, but when you’re in it, it means everything. You don’t sleep – you don’t get raccoon eyes because you want them.”

It’s not just Miles who gets constant reminders of how important the Creighton rivalry is for the fan base.

“I get a lot of people that are like, ‘I don’t even care how you guys do (this season), just beat Creighton,’” said junior forward Isaiah Roby.

Roby said the players talked after Thursday’s practice about what Saturday’s game meant for their program and their season.

“James (Palmer) said, ‘We’ve got to win this for Coach Miles.’” Roby said. “Then Isaac (Copeland) said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to win this for Glynn (Watson), too. This is Glynn’s last go at Creighton.’ Then I think Thomas (Allen) was like, ‘We’ve got to win it for us.’ We all want to beat Creighton.”

As if the stakes weren’t high enough, Nebraska's disappointing performance in its road loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night made the Creighton game even more critical in terms of regaining the trust of a nervous fan base.

Miles said he’s definitely heard some of the fan grumblings since the loss, but as far as he was concerned, he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It means they care,” Miles said. “Listen, if the fan base is happy because we played tough at Minnesota, we’ve got the wrong fans. They need to be saying, ‘This bum. What’s he doing? Why are we still stuck with him?’ When a coach is there long enough, it really does become what you can’t do or don’t do as opposed to who you are and what you do well. That goes with the territory. So if there’s a grumble, yeah, I’m glad they are, because that means they care.

“I’m not happy either. Guess who’s not happy either? Kari Johnson (Miles’ wife) back at the house. ‘Why aren’t you calling timeout?’ Like, I’m getting the business from the dog. You should get that. I think it’s great, and I want to beat Creighton… (The fans) care, and that’s what matters most. That’s what’s great about our Husker fans, and I want to come through for them – more than just once.”