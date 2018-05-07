Now that Nebraska has found its new assistant coach, the next most important item on the offseason agenda is the status of seniors-to-be James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland, who are both still testing the waters of the NBA Draft process.



While both players declared for the draft without hiring an agent - preserving their NCAA eligibility - neither was among the 69 total players invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

Their omission from the combine certainly hurts their prospects of being selected in next month’s NBA Draft, but it doesn’t put an end to their professional aspirations just yet.

Head coach Tim Miles said Monday that both Palmer and Copeland were in the process of working out with a handful of NBA teams as they continued to get a feel for where they stood at the next level.

Palmer already worked out with the Boston Celtics on Saturday and then the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and he has another workout scheduled with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Copeland is expected to work out with the Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks sometime next week, and Miles said other teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets have called inquiring about the players.

That all being said, the big question still remains: will Palmer and/or Copeland be back with the Huskers in 2018-19?

“Everything’s 50/50 to me; yes or no, right?” Miles said. “I’d say it’s more likely they come back than they go. I will encourage them - I’ve kind of got a standard of, it used to be a first-round pick. If you can go in the first round and it’s a guaranteed contract, that makes sense for a kid. That’s a real opportunity.

“Now with the two-way contracts (with the NBA and the G-League), it might creep down into that. But the two-way contract came into the NBA last year, and so all those two-way contracts got gobbled up. It’s not like they’re open every year…

“I don’t think these guys are fixated on playing in the G-League next year or anything like that. I think they really think we could have a good basketball team if they come back, but want to get as much information as they can.”

Palmer and Copeland have until May 30 to either officially declare for the draft or return to school. Nebraska’s players are off until June when they will return to Lincoln for the start of summer workouts.