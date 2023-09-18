Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson highlights a handful of players in the Mid-South region that have boosted their stock already this football season.

Lacy has proved to be an all-around threat at Lancaster, but the Nebraska pledge is on an absolute tear early in his senior campaign. Playing all over the offense, Lacy is a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands at running back and receiver in addition to the big-play ability that he adds as a return man. Coming off a performance in which he ran in a 74-yard score and returned a 98-yard kickoff for six, Lacy’s stock is red hot.

Lott is playing his first season of varsity football after focusing on the basketball court and track. Already, the move to the gridiron has been paying off. The DFW-based pass catcher has a three-touchdown performance on his resume and his getting better by the week. Lott committed to Boston College this summer, but Texas Tech is attempting to keep him in the state. He’s a player that could rack up the offers with a big senior campaign.

Howard gets a bit overlooked at Timpson due to the excellence of Terry Bussey, but Howard is an impressive prospect in his own right. Playing all three phases, Howard makes an impact wherever he lines up on the field. He is a threat with the ball in his hands but might be even better on defense. Ranked a four-star by Rivals, Howard is making a case to move up in the rankings with his early-season showings. Duke, Houston and Vanderbilt are all in contention for his commitment.

Nnodim has been a solid defensive lineman since he burst onto the scene earlier on in his prep career. But he’s taken it up a notch during his final year on the level. The Oklahoma State pledge put on a show for Rivals in his second game of the year as he got to the quarterback and created havoc in the backfield all game long. He’s a player with a high floor as he makes the move to the Big 12 next fall.

