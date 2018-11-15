Michigan State expert gives take and prediction for Saturday
Michigan State will come to Lincoln for the first time since the Huskers knocked them off in 2015. Since having a bye week on Sept. 15, this will be the Spartans ninth game in a row.To get a better...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news