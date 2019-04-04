Akol Arop was excited about the prospect of playing for a head coach with Fred Hoiberg's credentials, but he wasn't sure how Nebraska's new staff felt about him.

Those questions and more were answered in a very positive way on Thursday, as Hoiberg traveled to Omaha for an in-person meeting with the three-star 2019 Husker signee from Creighton Prep.

"It went well," Arop said of the meeting. "He is just a really nice guy. He told me a little about his background. He likes the position that I am in right now; wants work on my shot more to get it consistent. He likes my athleticism and he said I fit his style of play.

"We talked about my faith and how it is really important to me, but it was mainly just to get to know each other, how he has been around checking with all the recruits. I look forward to playing with Coach Hoiberg."

Locking Arop back up was an important step for Hoiberg, as he's already seen sophomore guard Thomas Allen decide to transfer and then had 2019 signee Mika Adams-Woods ask for his release from his National Letter of Intent and re-open his recruitment on Thursday.

The Huskers are also awaiting a decision from 2019 junior college transfer Jervay Green of Western Nebraska C.C., who just hosted Hoiberg on Wednesday night.

Nebraska has made it clear that it sees Green as a top priority, and he told HuskerOnline he planned to decide between staying with NU or re-opening his recruitment.