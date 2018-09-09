Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 16:37:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Matthew Anderson wanted to commit to Nebraska all over again

Msjhqvykelghcvtaduyd
Anderson had the time of his life bonding with his future Cornhusker teammates.
Nate Clouse
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

Leesville, Louisiana product Matthew Anderson wanted to save his official visit for the end of his high school season when his three sisters can accompany him to Lincoln to check out his future col...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}