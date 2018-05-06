FINAL STATS

LINCOLN, Neb. - Matt Warren had two weeks to think about it.

After being pulled from the lineup against Nevada and seeing a TBA on the Sunday line of this week’s schedule, the Husker senior returned to a starting role for the first time since April 22.

Nebraska’s pitch-mixing right-hander delivered, crafting a 6.2-inning scoreless masterpiece to will the Huskers to a 5-2 win over Maryland.

With the victory, NU clinched its first Big Ten series of the season, improved to 6-10 in conference play and eclipsed Maryland for 10th in the standings. The Huskers now sit a game and a half back of eighth-place Michigan State with two weekends left until the Big Ten tournament.

For the Huskers, both the style and delivery of Sunday’s win was a departure from the high-drama, mistake-filled norm of the 2018 season.

“We finished it off in a must-win for us,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “There’s not many buttons to really push - I mean, we’re on life support.”

In a pitcher’s duel through three innings, Warren and Maryland veteran Taylor Bloom mowed down the batting orders, with the Huskers failing to get a baserunner through the first cycle.

With one out in the fourth inning, Scott Schreiber flipped that script. A line drive over the right field wall gave the Husker senior his 18th homer of the year and tied him with Lincoln native Alex Gordon at fourth on the all-time list.

The Schreiber bomb catalyzed the rest of the offense, which got things rolling from then on. Two more baserunners reached in the fourth before Nebraska had its best inning in the fifth, scoring two on a Ben Klenke double and another on a Jesse Wilkening sac fly.

“We knew we had to win that game to keep our hopes alive for the tournament,” Klenke said. “We came out and took care of what we needed to.”