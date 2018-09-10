After two days of hand-wringing and nail-biting over the injury status of quarterback Adrian Martinez, Nebraska fans could breathe a cautiously optimistic sigh of relief on Monday.

The true freshman was knocked out of Saturday’s home loss to Colorado late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right knee injury.

After the game, head coach Scott Frost said the early medical reports were “semi-encouraging,” but he didn’t want to say anything more until further details we learned.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Frost said things have continued to look up for Martinez, and there’s now even a chance he could be back on the field for this Saturday’s home game vs. Troy.

“We got about as good of news as we could have gotten on Adrian,” Frost said. “So, he’s going to be day-to-day… I think there’s a chance (he could play Saturday). Like I said, we got about as good of news off the examination as we could have gotten. He’s a little sore but doing a lot better today than I expected. I don’t think it’ll be very long.”

Frost declined to give many details on what exactly the injury was, but he did confirm that Martinez did not suffer any real ligament damage in his right knee.

As for Nebraska’s preparations for Troy this week, Frost said they would continue to work Martinez as much as his knee would allow while also making sure backups Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker were prepared to play if necessary.

Frost also said they would get some work for a fourth emergency quarterback, too, but didn’t specify who would handle that role.

The staff plans to evaluate Martinez’s progress throughout the week, and a final decision on his availability vs. Troy could go all the way up until game day.

“In a situation like this it could be game day,” Frost said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get other guys ready. He’s going to do everything he can to get healthy and learn the game plan. I’d imagine we won’t be able to make a final decision until probably Saturday.”



