In fact, the first in-home visit Ruud and Frost made just hours after being introduced at NU was to Lincoln Southeast 2018 defensive tackle Bryson Williams , who signed with Wisconsin. The previous Nebraska staff passed on Williams, who is expected to compete for snaps as a true freshman in Madison. Williams was intrigued by the offer from Frost, but it came little too late.

This is a much more aggressive in-state recruiting approach than we've seen in past years, but nobody on head coach Scott Frost's coaching staff better understands the importance of keeping top in-state prospects home than Ruud.

“I guess the way I look at it is when there are guys in this state that are a priority, and I'm in charge of them, I would not feel very good if they went to a neighboring college,” Ruud said. “I know growing up when guys would leave the state I would be like ‘what are you doing? You can't leave Nebraska, you're supposed to be in Nebraska.’

“I want to get back to the point where the kids who were in the state, that's what they have the desire to go to, and everything else is kind of grey matter. They want to be here. I feel a big-time sense of responsibility to keep the great Nebraska players at Nebraska."

This approach and passion level by Ruud should pay off going forward. The Huskers previous staff did not have a dedicated coach for the state but instead recruited the state by position with all 10 coaches. You could argue it would've made more sense to have somebody like John Parrella handle Nebraska, but it was a different strategy. It's the first time NU has ever had a staff that recruited only by position. Every previous Husker staff had specific areas they specialized in before the position coaches would get involved.

It made it difficult for high school coaches in the state to build relationships with an assistant, where Ruud's style will have him in and out of the same schools ideally for the next several years.

“I think the biggest thing is just open communication and that's the biggest that I've tried, say, ‘Hey, you need something from me, let me know.’ I've been able to get them down here to check out practices, let them just see how we operate,” Ruud said. “That was always the advantage I thought we had in the ‘glory days’ is how many Class A, Class B teams ran an option type offense. Hopefully, you come to a similar type of teaching techniques, cultural aspects that we do practicing and take it to their teams in high school. We're just here to help out in any way we can with that.”

The other thing Ruud understands that a lot of outsiders don't, is most in-state players are not the finished product.

Nebraska is not Texas, Florida or California. You have to project a little bit, and see what a guy could ultimately become. Players like Brandon Reilly and Spencer Long are perfect examples. They came in as walk-ons with upside, they bought into Nebraska and now are both on NFL rosters.

“It's up to us, too, to evaluate guys the right way, too,” Ruud said. “And you see this throughout Nebraska. Nebraska's a different deal because we're not doing seven-on-seven tournaments for 12 months a year. We have three-sport athletes, we have kids that have summer jobs, and you have to be able to project kids. Some kids are easy to evaluate that are studs in the biggest classes. It’s the Class C and Class D kids that play three sports, you have to be able to project those kids and see what they can do for us. It’s important to keep the really good ones in-state, but it’s also to evaluate the guys and see what they can could be.”