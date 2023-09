Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media for his Monday presser to kick off Game Week against Michigan. Head to the thread below for updates on our Insider's Board.

>>> LIVE UPDATES: MATT RHULE KICKS OFF MICHIGAN WEEK <<<

Shortly after Rhule wraps things up, Brice Williams and Jamarques Lawrence of the Nebraska men's basketball team will also be meeting with the media today as the Huskers started practice on Monday.