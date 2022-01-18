 We take your transfer portal, roster, recruiting questions and more in today's Live RSS Chat from 10 to 11 a.m.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 09:59:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Live RSS Chat: Jan. 18 (Sponsored by FranchiseCoach)

HuskerOnline
Staff

HuskerOnline.com Publisher Sean Callahan, Senior Team writer Robin Washut and Recruiting Analyst Bryan Munson answer all of your Nebraska football, basketball, and recruiting-related questions in our Live RSS Chat from 10 to 11 a.m.

***Click here to enter the Live Red Sea Scrolls Chat - January 18***

The RSS Chat is brought to you by FranchiseCoach

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur looking to diversify?

Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is a franchise veteran, having owned a franchise which he recently sold to a strategic buyer. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process to find the perfect franchise for you. Call Adam at 844-800-FRAN and put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free.

Adam Goldman, Owner FranchiseCoach.net

Call: 844-800-FRAN

Email: agoldman@franchisecoach.net

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}