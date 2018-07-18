Lincoln feels like home for Nebraska’s top 2020 prospect
Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts is the top-ranked prospect to kick off the state of Nebraska’s 2020 class, and is a Rivals100 prospect. The rising junior put his skills on display at the U...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news