“(Price) was huge for me when I was at Tulane,” Lee said on a Jaguars conference call after the pick. “Just unbelievable support, a great coach, and it’s going to be a blessing to be reunited with him, just because of our prior relationship. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and definitely shaking his hand.”

It was Price’s inner-knowledge of Lee’s make-up that ultimately played a factor in Jacksonville taking Lee in the sixth round.

Eric Price , who works for the Jags in offensive research, was Lee’s offensive coordinator at Tulane from 2013 to 2015.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an advantage when it came to evaluating Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee.

Lee was the 10th overall quarterback selected in the draft, and the first Nebraska quarterback to get drafted (as a quarterback) since Bruce Mathison in 1983. Mathison is last NU quarterback to appear (1987) on an NFL active roster.



“I had been hearing all over the place,” Lee said. “Anywhere from the third round on I was expecting to have an opportunity. It was a little bit of a different day, with not very many quarterbacks getting drafted after the first round. It was just kind of a waiting game. I’m glad I fell to a team that I felt I really had an opportunity to go to, and a team that I really wanted to go to. I’m really fortunate to have this opportunity.”

When Lee looks at his game, he thinks he’s ultimately set-up to have success at the next level.

“I think my game is fit for the NFL, more than anything,” Lee said on the Jaguars media conference call. “I just think my ability to process information and understand the game of football. Learning two separate NFL offenses (at Nebraska and Tulane) are things that translate well to playing in the NFL. Just being an NFL quarterback, and being a leader is something I’ve always enjoyed, been good at, and looking forward to continuing to do.”

Saturday was not an easy day for Lee, or really any of the former Husker players hoping to hear their name called.

Lee was the only Nebraska player selected in the draft, but fullback Luke McNitt (Atlanta), cornerback Chris Jones (Detroit), tight end Tyler Hoppes (Minnesota), offensive lineman Nick Gates (N.Y. Giants), wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El (Washington) and defensive back Joshua Kalu (Tennessee) all signed undrafted rookie free agent deals.

Offensive lineman David Knevel told HuskerOnline that he accepted an invite to the Oakland Raiders rookie mini-camp next weekend, but will also prepare for the upcoming CFL Draft on Thursday where he’s projected to be a high pick.

“It’s a good opportunity for me,” Knevel said of his invite to Oakland’s mini-camp. “I’m just going to have fun with it, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Kicker Drew Brown also continues to weigh out his options. As of now, he plans to accept an invite into the N.Y. Giants rookie mini-camp on May 10-13.

A source with knowledge of the process told HuskerOnline Brown was set to sign an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, but there was a miscommunication within their organization, and things fell through.

As of 10 pm Saturday night, defensive back Kieron Williams and linebacker Marcus Newby had nothing to report on their futures.