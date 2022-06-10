Mario Buford wasn’t initially planning on participating in one-on-one drills. He was even encouraged not to compete. He didn’t have a ton to prove that day.

But as fellow defensive backs and receivers lined up at last weekend’s Friday Night Lights camp, Buford got an elbowing from some of the most important people in his life.

Marques Buford, Mario’s older brother who is in line to start at safety for the Huskers this fall, came over to him and told him he should buckle up and go – at least for one rep. There were some fellow Nebraska players who wanted to see what little bro could do on the Memorial Stadium FieldTurf.

Say less.

Buford tightened his cleats with a crowd watching.