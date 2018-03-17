Nebraska (10-8) had the early offense to make this game seem like it would be a blowout, but a late rally by Northwestern State (11-7) secured the Huskers fate in a 6-2 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Senior pitcher Luis Alvarado had been off to a great start this season, he has been a catalyst for what is a young pitching core, but he didn’t bring his best stuff on Saturday.

Alvarado got off to a great start as he struck out one and got out of the first inning throwing only nine pitches. Meanwhile, the Husker offense came out firing as senior first baseman Zac Repinski and junior third baseman Angelo Altavilla hit back-to-back singles to get NU in scoring position. Senior outfielder Scott Schreiber continues his hot hitting streak as he recorded a RBI-single to give Nebraska an early 1-0 advantage.

Nebraska was able to plate another run in the second inning. Sophomore left fielder Mojo Hagge broke out of his hitting slump to hit a RBI single up the middle to score sophomore utility Luke Roskam to extend the lead 2-0.

Nebraska was able to take advantage of Demon junior starting pitcher Nathan Jones as he surrendered eight hits, two runs in 19 batters faced. Jones was replaced in the fourth inning with pitcher Danny Hlad and NU’s scoring offense went south.

“It’s about who grinds more and who takes care of the baseball better,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “They brought the reliever in and he did a really nice job of mixing pitches.”

It wasn’t the lack of scoring chances that the NU offense went quiet, they left a combined five runners on-base during the third, fourth and fifth innings. Freshman outfielder Jaxon Hallmark was caught trying to steal home off of a Demon wild pitch, but Erstad didn’t mind the attempt.

“He’s just trying to make a play, it’s an aggressive mistake, but I can handle those,” Erstaid said. “He probably didn’t get the greatest jump, but again, he’s trying to make a play. I’m okay with that.”

The Demons weren’t going to shy away from the Huskers. Northwestern State was able to lead-off the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. After the NU defense forced a double-play, the Demons junior left fielder Austin Stegall was able to smash a RBI-single up the middle to cut its deficit 2-1.