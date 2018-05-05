“Our guys were committed the entire game,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “We didn’t let the score dictate how we went about our business and not only did we take the lead, we continued to pour on and that’s a good sign.”

This time, however, the Huskers wanted to write the story differently. In the bottom of the second inning, NU used a walk and a pair of singles to help set up sophomore Ben Klenke’s two-RBI single to right field to make it 8-3. Nebraska would tack on one more run in the inning to make it an 8-4 game.

The Terrapins would take an 8-1 lead through the first inning and a half thanks to a grand slam by senior Zach Jancarski and six walks by Alvarado.

Through the first two innings it seemed like it was going to be the same old story for Nebraska that it had been all year. They would fall behind early and recover late in the game, but it wouldn’t be enough. Senior pitcher Luis Alvarado was having one of his worst pitching performances of his career. He finished with 1.1 IP, 7 ER, 6 BB and 1 K.

One of the biggest things that helped turned the tide into NU’s favor was junior pitcher Nate Fisher. He had arguably his best pitching performance of the year and he helped contain a Maryland offense that was thriving. Fisher finished with 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER and 4 K.

Nebraska would continue to slowly but surely claw back into the game and they were able to make it an 8-7 game heading into the bottom of the seventh. That’s when the eruption of Mt. Husker offense began.

Freshman Gunner Hellstrom was able to hit a single down the right field line to get the tying run in scoring position. That’s when Hallmark stepped to the plate and smashed a two-run home run off the left foul pole to give the Huskers a 9-8 lead. NU would go on to score one more run in the seventh.

“I honestly thought I side-spun it too much,” Hallmark said. “But seeing it bounce off of the foul pole felt really good.”

That’s when some of the best team offense the Huskers have played all year. They would end up with 20 hits, which is a season-high. The last time Nebraska had 20 or more hits as a team was on May 17, 2010 against Creighton.

Six different Huskers had hits in the eighth inning including junior Alex Henwood, who hit his first career home run. That wasn’t all the power Nebraska would see this inning as junior Angelo Altavilla clobbered his third home run of the year that scored three. It was 17-8 after the eighth inning. The Huskers scored 16 straight runs and sealed the deal thanks to a great bullpen performance and a high-powered offense.

“We were scoring one or two runs every inning just clawing our way back,” Hallmark said. “Getting ahead and we weren’t satisfied there, so we decided to score seven more runs in the eighth inning. Team never quits.”

The Huskers return to Haymarket Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m for the series finale against Maryland. It’s about as must-win as you can get as Nebraska continues to fight to stay alive in hopes of going to the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska Matt Warren (3-3, 6.18 ERA, 43.2 IP, 32 K) vs. Maryland senior right-hander Taylor Bloom (2-6, 5.34 ERA, 57.1 IP, 37 K).

“I hope it’s a turning point. We’ve been grinding, we know that we are fighting for our lives and I hope this is a turning point. There’s a lot left in this team,” Henwood said.





Milestone:

Schreiber moves into 5th in career HR (43) and T-6th in career hits (250).