As Nebraska's offseason roster movement continues to play out, head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff got some additional wiggle room with the team's 13 scholarship limit this week.

Because this was his fourth active college season, senior forward Trevor Lakes will qualify for the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for 2020-21 seniors due to COVID-19 hardships, a source confirmed to HuskerOnline.

Nebraska got the news confirmed with the NCAA this week, so Lakes - just like fellow returning senior Kobe Webster - will not count toward NU’s scholarship limit for 2021-22.

There was some confusion about his status with the NCAA's additional year of eligibility as a Division-II transfer from the University of Indianapolis, but that got cleared up this week.

As a result, the Huskers currently have four available scholarships for next season.

Lakes committed to Nebraska last spring with the expectation to redshirt his first season in Lincoln as a sit-out transfer.

But COVID-19 changed those plans, and the 6-foot-7, 215-pound native of Lebanon, Ind., was granted an immediate eligibility waiver by the NCAA on Dec. 17, 2020.

Aside from a breakout debut against Doane, where he scored 12 points in 26 minutes and went 4-for-5 from behind the arc, Lakes' role was limited for much of the season.

After the departure of Teddy Allen, though, Lakes played 10-plus minutes in the final four games. He averaged 4.8 points but made just 4-of-17 3-pointers over that stretch.

He also earned his first start as a Husker at Minnesota on Feb. 8 after Allen was benched per coach's decision.

"He is an elite shooter with size and a high basketball IQ, and his skill set and understanding of the game will allow us to be creative in how we can maximize his abilities in our system," Hoiberg said of Lakes last April.

"Trevor is a proven scorer who brings experience and a competitive spirit that will push everyone in our gym to play at a higher level."